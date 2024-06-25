Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 160,945 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 870,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,945 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $24,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Autohome by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,661,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,874,000 after buying an additional 2,165,574 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Autohome by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 212,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 130,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Autohome in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,487,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $222.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Autohome’s payout ratio is presently 53.55%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

