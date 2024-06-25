Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.44

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and traded as high as $19.95. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 1,509 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $138.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.65%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 253.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brent M. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Todd Eden bought 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $294,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,508,094.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $476,855. Insiders own 23.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

