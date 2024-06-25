Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 638 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,341 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $25,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $139,291,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,081,000 after acquiring an additional 74,583 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 523.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after acquiring an additional 63,784 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $285.69 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.24 and a 52 week high of $452.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.63 and a 200-day moving average of $337.85.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $17.01 EPS. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

