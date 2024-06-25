ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.40

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and traded as high as $3.60. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 33,097 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARCA biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABIO

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $50.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma stock. abrdn plc bought a new position in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.