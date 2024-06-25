Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 707.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,010,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 5.16% of Silk Road Medical worth $24,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 545,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 295,894 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 158,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 481.3% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 70,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 58,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,435,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SILK. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

