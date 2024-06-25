Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,517 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Valaris worth $25,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Valaris by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

VAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Shares of VAL stock opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average of $69.37. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $78.92.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 44.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

