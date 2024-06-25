Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $23.27 Million Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,324 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $23,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 359.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.47 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $60.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

In related news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $31,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at $471,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

