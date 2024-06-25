Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 2,022,260 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $137.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Karyopharm Therapeutics

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $360,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at $11,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,282,902 shares of company stock worth $1,244,993 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54,839 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 115,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,380 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Further Reading

