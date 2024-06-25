Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $210.80

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.80 and traded as high as $226.66. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $222.41, with a volume of 6,873,859 shares trading hands.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.94. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 591.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.