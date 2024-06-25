Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.22

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and traded as high as $14.54. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 52,322 shares changing hands.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.