Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.22

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and traded as high as $14.54. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 52,322 shares changing hands.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000.

(Get Free Report)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.