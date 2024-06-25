Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.47

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and traded as high as $11.98. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 22,245 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $208.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.