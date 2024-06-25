TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.63

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $4.75. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 76,129 shares trading hands.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 439,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 933,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.