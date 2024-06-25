TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.63

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $4.75. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 76,129 shares trading hands.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund
TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
