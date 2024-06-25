PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PostRock Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. PostRock Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

PostRock Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Cherokee Basin project in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma. The firm also owns and operates minor oil and gas producing properties in the Appalachian Basin.

