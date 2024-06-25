PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PostRock Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. PostRock Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
PostRock Energy Price Performance
PostRock Energy Company Profile
PostRock Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Cherokee Basin project in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma. The firm also owns and operates minor oil and gas producing properties in the Appalachian Basin.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PostRock Energy
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for PostRock Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostRock Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.