The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 67,207 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $2,344,852.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,908,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,481,110.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CG shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

