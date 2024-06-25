Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.74

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $3.08. Cadiz shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 64,632 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Cadiz Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $208.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 925.72% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan P. Kennedy bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 966,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,572.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 116.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,105,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,576 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 29.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 962,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,280,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 113,834 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

