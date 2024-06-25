Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.36

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and traded as high as $28.07. Atlanticus shares last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 11,047 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlanticus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Atlanticus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $405.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $290.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.78 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 26.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlanticus news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III purchased 263,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $7,431,416.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlanticus news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III purchased 263,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $7,431,416.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

