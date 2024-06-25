DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 49,123 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 49,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $2,512,641.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,693.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
DocuSign Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.41, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
