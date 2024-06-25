DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 49,123 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 49,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $2,512,641.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,693.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DocuSign Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.41, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DocuSign

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.