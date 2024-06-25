Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Acquires 59,200 Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 59,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.00 per share, with a total value of C$2,486,400.00.

ATCO Trading Up 1.3 %

TSE ACO.X opened at C$38.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.15. ATCO Ltd. has a one year low of C$32.90 and a one year high of C$41.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC increased their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.92.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

