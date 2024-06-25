Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner Sells 375,000 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Dan Bodner sold 35,039 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,170.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Dan Bodner sold 44,335 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,334,040.15.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $40.28.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 30.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 90.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 78,521 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $201,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

