Ming Tian Sells 450,000 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) Director Ming Tian sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $4,288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,290,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,130,647.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Landsea Homes Trading Up 0.2 %

LSEA opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $330.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $294.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LSEA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 749.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 409,278 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 298.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 112,474 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 127.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 68,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,394 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landsea Homes

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.