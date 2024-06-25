NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jen Hsun Huang Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,814,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $118.11 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

