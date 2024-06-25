Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CEO Dominic Frederico Sells 40,000 Shares

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at $110,213,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AGO opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.10. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.14 and a 1-year high of $96.60.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGO

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.