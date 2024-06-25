Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Buys 300,000 Shares

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,972,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,107,363.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talos Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, May 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 200,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,296,000.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Talos Energy stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 170.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $429.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Talos Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.