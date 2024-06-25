PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Buys $16,010,368.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 365,200 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,010,368.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,607,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,077,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 38,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,658,700.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,478,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 403,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.36 per share, for a total transaction of $17,894,824.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 7,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.65 per share, for a total transaction of $342,375.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 51,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,690.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,640.00.

PBF Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.63.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $54,832,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 957.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,811,000 after purchasing an additional 547,509 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 14,785.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 543,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 539,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,420,000 after purchasing an additional 431,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $16,269,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

