LGI Limited (ASX:LGI) Insider Adam Bloomer Sells 1,000,000 Shares

LGI Limited (ASX:LGI – Get Free Report) insider Adam Bloomer sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.00 ($2.00), for a total value of A$3,000,000.00 ($2,000,000.00).
LGI Price Performance
LGI Company Profile
LGI Limited provides carbon abatement and renewable energy solutions with biogas from landfill. The company operates through Renewable Energy, Carbon Abatement, and Infrastructure Construction and Management segments. It offers greenhouse gas abatement solutions. In addition, the company operates and maintains biogas extraction infrastructure and flaring systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LGI
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.