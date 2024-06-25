LGI Limited (ASX:LGI) Insider Adam Bloomer Sells 1,000,000 Shares

LGI Limited (ASX:LGI – Get Free Report) insider Adam Bloomer sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.00 ($2.00), for a total value of A$3,000,000.00 ($2,000,000.00).

LGI Limited provides carbon abatement and renewable energy solutions with biogas from landfill. The company operates through Renewable Energy, Carbon Abatement, and Infrastructure Construction and Management segments. It offers greenhouse gas abatement solutions. In addition, the company operates and maintains biogas extraction infrastructure and flaring systems.

