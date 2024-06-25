Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Sells 433,350 Shares of Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 433,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $3,115,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,679,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,534.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. BTIG Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 69.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 65,620 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 142.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 126,837 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 76.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 688,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 298,192 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 79.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 18.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,231,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,448,000 after buying an additional 345,120 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

