Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Insider Prabu G. Raja Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.4 %

AMAT stock opened at $229.84 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.39 and its 200-day moving average is $193.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 96.6% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.