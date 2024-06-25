Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 389,189 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DELL stock opened at $137.57 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 142,337 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after buying an additional 272,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

