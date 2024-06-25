argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $448.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $521.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $523.42.

Shares of ARGX opened at $440.59 on Monday. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

