Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.33.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilysys

Agilysys Stock Down 0.0 %

AGYS stock opened at $98.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.83. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,028,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,637.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,377,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,028,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,637.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,357 shares of company stock worth $57,002,464 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Agilysys by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.