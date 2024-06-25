Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. Bridger Aerospace Group has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $185.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.11.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BAER Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 194,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Bridger Aerospace Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.