Churchill China (LON:CHH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,144.57

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,144.57 ($14.52) and traded as high as GBX 1,174 ($14.89). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,150 ($14.59), with a volume of 2,760 shares changing hands.

Churchill China Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,144.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,197.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,642.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Churchill China alerts:

Churchill China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a GBX 25 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $11.00. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,142.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill China

About Churchill China

In other Churchill China news, insider Robin George Williams acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,247 ($15.82) per share, with a total value of £12,470 ($15,818.85). In other Churchill China news, insider James Andrew Roper sold 70,000 shares of Churchill China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,113 ($14.12), for a total value of £779,100 ($988,329.32). Also, insider Robin George Williams acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,247 ($15.82) per share, with a total value of £12,470 ($15,818.85). Insiders own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.