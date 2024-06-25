Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.99

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.99 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.75). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.75), with a volume of 6,904 shares trading hands.

Zytronic Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.99 million, a PE ratio of -393.33 and a beta of 0.99.

About Zytronic

(Get Free Report)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zytronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zytronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.