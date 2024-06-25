BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $150.02

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.02 and traded as high as $162.24. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $162.24, with a volume of 357 shares.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Down 4.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $158.86 million during the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries Cuts Dividend

About BE Semiconductor Industries

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.9432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. BE Semiconductor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

