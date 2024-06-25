Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.16

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.16 and traded as high as C$2.16. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$2.16, with a volume of 1,177,929 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00, a PEG ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.16.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

