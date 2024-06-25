Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.38. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.
Alpha Services and Trading Down 2.0 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.
About Alpha Services and
Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.
