Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.02

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.02 and traded as low as C$3.99. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at C$3.99, with a volume of 3,510 shares.

Canlan Ice Sports Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.23 million, a P/E ratio of 133.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.34.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Canlan Ice Sports had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of C$26.19 million during the quarter.

Canlan Ice Sports Dividend Announcement

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Canlan Ice Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of recreation facilities in North America. It operates through Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming; Food and Beverage; Sports Stores; Sponsorship; Space Rental; and Management and Consulting segments. It offers rental of ice or field time, organizes leagues, and tournaments, and lessons and youth camps; restaurants and concession outlets; vindoor and exterior space services.

