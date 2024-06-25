EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.19

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.19 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 27.10 ($0.34). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 27.85 ($0.35), with a volume of 24,060 shares.

EKF Diagnostics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £122.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,785.00 and a beta of 0.56.

About EKF Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.