Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.60

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.60 and traded as low as $29.21. Weyco Group shares last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 5,304 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $277.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In other news, VP Katherine Destinon sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Weyco Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Weyco Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Weyco Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

