First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

FIBK has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.20.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $26.95 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $32.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.82.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 74.90%.

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

