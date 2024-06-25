Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Evercore ISI

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $139.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.83.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $163.85 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,489.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

