Sportech (LON:SPO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $83.55

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 83.55 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 74.16 ($0.94). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.07), with a volume of 121,169 shares changing hands.

Sportech Stock Up 12.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.40 million, a PE ratio of -1,680.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.37.

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the United Kingdom and North and South America. The company' Sportech Venues segment offers online, mobile, call center, and retail betting from venues located across Connecticut. Its Sportech Digital segment provides lottery software and services, and operates a pari-mutuel betting website.

