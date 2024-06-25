Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.73. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 71,114 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $28.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 556.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bolt Biotherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Newtyn Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 2.69% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Further Reading

