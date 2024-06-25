Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.63

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.63 and traded as low as $10.85. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 108 shares trading hands.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

In other Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana news, CFO Glen W. Brown sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $32,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana news, CFO Glen W. Brown sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $32,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,418 shares in the company, valued at $94,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy W. Wilhite sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,102 shares of company stock valued at $351,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.70% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

