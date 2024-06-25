Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.15

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.15 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 23.66 ($0.30). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 24.65 ($0.31), with a volume of 4,897,444 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.14) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £244.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

