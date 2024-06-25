Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.64

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.64 and traded as low as C$22.35. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$22.60, with a volume of 65,197 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WTE

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of C$84.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.4634921 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.