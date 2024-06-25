BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.36

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.36 and traded as high as $5.49. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 205,517 shares.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

