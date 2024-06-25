Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $172.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Shares of MU stock opened at $139.01 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.80. The company has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a PE ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,730 shares of company stock worth $38,545,301. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

