IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Cut to $510.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $520.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $586.63.

IDXX opened at $491.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 120,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

