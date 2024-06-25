Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYY. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.90.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sysco
Sysco Trading Up 1.7 %
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sysco
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.